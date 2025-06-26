New Analyst Forecast: $GPK Given 'Neutral' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $GPK. Exane BNP Paribas gave a rating of 'Neutral' for $GPK.

$GPK Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $GPK recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $GPK in the last 6 months, with a median target of $29.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Michael Roxland from Truist Financial set a target price of $28.0 on 04/24/2025

$GPK Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $GPK stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GPK stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN sold up to $15,000 on 01/13.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

$GPK Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 227 institutional investors add shares of $GPK stock to their portfolio, and 306 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.