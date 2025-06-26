New Analyst Forecast: $GPK Given 'Neutral' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $GPK. Exane BNP Paribas gave a rating of 'Neutral' for $GPK.
$GPK Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $GPK recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $GPK in the last 6 months, with a median target of $29.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Michael Roxland from Truist Financial set a target price of $28.0 on 04/24/2025
$GPK Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $GPK stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GPK stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN sold up to $15,000 on 01/13.
$GPK Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 227 institutional investors add shares of $GPK stock to their portfolio, and 306 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- VICTORY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC added 8,404,340 shares (+1004.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $218,176,666
- UBS GROUP AG added 3,887,057 shares (+135.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $100,907,999
- FMR LLC added 2,598,954 shares (+17.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $67,468,845
- EMINENCE CAPITAL, LP removed 2,534,444 shares (-43.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $65,794,166
- AMERICAN CENTURY COMPANIES INC added 1,932,841 shares (+11.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $50,176,552
- ARROWMARK COLORADO HOLDINGS LLC removed 1,832,828 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $49,779,608
- L1 CAPITAL PTY LTD removed 1,635,484 shares (-60.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $42,457,164
