New Analyst Forecast: $GPK Given $28.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $GPK. Michael Roxland from Truist Financial set a price target of 28.0 for GPK.
$GPK Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $GPK recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $GPK in the last 6 months, with a median target of $29.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Michael Roxland from Truist Financial set a target price of $28.0 on 04/24/2025
$GPK Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $GPK stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GPK stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN sold up to $15,000 on 01/13.
$GPK Insider Trading Activity
$GPK insiders have traded $GPK stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GPK stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- MICHAEL JAMES FARRELL (EVP, Mills Division) sold 25,900 shares for an estimated $750,841
- CHARLES D LISCHER (SVP & CAO) sold 12,000 shares for an estimated $355,800
$GPK Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 203 institutional investors add shares of $GPK stock to their portfolio, and 275 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FMR LLC removed 5,141,155 shares (-25.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $139,633,769
- ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN L.P. added 3,767,011 shares (+920.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $102,312,018
- L1 CAPITAL PTY LTD added 2,696,025 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $73,224,039
- UBS GROUP AG added 2,363,243 shares (+469.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $64,185,679
- MARSHALL WACE, LLP added 2,153,925 shares (+735.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $58,500,603
- ARROWMARK COLORADO HOLDINGS LLC removed 1,832,828 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $49,779,608
- ALLSPRING GLOBAL INVESTMENTS HOLDINGS, LLC added 1,702,764 shares (+11.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $46,247,070
