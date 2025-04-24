New Analyst Forecast: $GPK Given $28.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $GPK. Michael Roxland from Truist Financial set a price target of 28.0 for GPK.

$GPK Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $GPK recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $GPK in the last 6 months, with a median target of $29.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Michael Roxland from Truist Financial set a target price of $28.0 on 04/24/2025

$GPK Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $GPK stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GPK stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN sold up to $15,000 on 01/13.

$GPK Insider Trading Activity

$GPK insiders have traded $GPK stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GPK stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MICHAEL JAMES FARRELL (EVP, Mills Division) sold 25,900 shares for an estimated $750,841

CHARLES D LISCHER (SVP & CAO) sold 12,000 shares for an estimated $355,800

$GPK Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 203 institutional investors add shares of $GPK stock to their portfolio, and 275 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

