New Analyst Forecast: $GPK Given $23.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $GPK. Gabe Hajde from Wells Fargo set a price target of 23.0 for GPK.

$GPK Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $GPK recently. We have seen 7 analysts offer price targets for $GPK in the last 6 months, with a median target of $25.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Gabe Hajde from Wells Fargo set a target price of $23.0 on 07/18/2025

on 07/18/2025 Michael Roxland from Truist Securities set a target price of $23.0 on 07/11/2025

on 07/11/2025 George Staphos from B of A Securities set a target price of $28.0 on 07/09/2025

on 07/09/2025 Arun Viswanathan from RBC Capital set a target price of $25.0 on 06/18/2025

on 06/18/2025 Anojja Shah from UBS set a target price of $24.0 on 06/04/2025

on 06/04/2025 Matt Roberts from Raymond James set a target price of $26.0 on 05/02/2025

on 05/02/2025 Ghansham Panjabi from Baird set a target price of $32.0 on 02/05/2025

$GPK Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 207 institutional investors add shares of $GPK stock to their portfolio, and 267 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

