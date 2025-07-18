Stocks
GPK

New Analyst Forecast: $GPK Given $23.0 Price Target

July 18, 2025 — 04:20 pm EDT

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $GPK. Gabe Hajde from Wells Fargo set a price target of 23.0 for GPK.

$GPK Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $GPK recently. We have seen 7 analysts offer price targets for $GPK in the last 6 months, with a median target of $25.0.

Here are some recent targets:

  • Gabe Hajde from Wells Fargo set a target price of $23.0 on 07/18/2025
  • Michael Roxland from Truist Securities set a target price of $23.0 on 07/11/2025
  • George Staphos from B of A Securities set a target price of $28.0 on 07/09/2025
  • Arun Viswanathan from RBC Capital set a target price of $25.0 on 06/18/2025
  • Anojja Shah from UBS set a target price of $24.0 on 06/04/2025
  • Matt Roberts from Raymond James set a target price of $26.0 on 05/02/2025
  • Ghansham Panjabi from Baird set a target price of $32.0 on 02/05/2025

$GPK Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 207 institutional investors add shares of $GPK stock to their portfolio, and 267 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

  • VICTORY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC added 8,404,340 shares (+1004.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $218,176,666
  • UBS GROUP AG added 3,887,057 shares (+135.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $100,907,999
  • FMR LLC added 2,598,954 shares (+17.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $67,468,845
  • EMINENCE CAPITAL, LP removed 2,534,444 shares (-43.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $65,794,166
  • AMERICAN CENTURY COMPANIES INC added 1,932,841 shares (+11.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $50,176,552
  • L1 CAPITAL PTY LTD removed 1,635,484 shares (-60.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $42,457,164
  • MARSHALL WACE, LLP removed 1,538,176 shares (-62.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $39,931,048

