New Analyst Forecast: $GPI Given 'Neutral' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $GPI. Guggenheim gave a rating of 'Neutral' for $GPI.
$GPI Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $GPI in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 04/23/2025
$GPI Insider Trading Activity
$GPI insiders have traded $GPI stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GPI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- LINCOLN PEREIRA sold 6,000 shares for an estimated $2,560,097
- MICHAEL DAVID JONES (Sr. Vice President, Aftersales) sold 1,613 shares for an estimated $654,184
$GPI Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 165 institutional investors add shares of $GPI stock to their portfolio, and 215 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BLACKROCK, INC. removed 140,346 shares (-6.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $53,605,154
- EMINENCE CAPITAL, LP removed 134,726 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $56,784,314
- HENNESSY ADVISORS INC removed 124,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $52,263,520
- FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC removed 122,827 shares (-78.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $46,913,772
- LAKEWOOD CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP removed 111,500 shares (-43.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $46,995,020
- PARK WEST ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC removed 111,308 shares (-56.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $46,914,095
- DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP removed 110,563 shares (-12.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $42,229,537
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.