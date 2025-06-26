New Analyst Forecast: $GPI Given 'Hold' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $GPI. Benchmark gave a rating of 'Hold' for $GPI.

$GPI Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $GPI in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 05/13/2025

$GPI Insider Trading Activity

$GPI insiders have traded $GPI stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 8 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GPI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DANIEL JAMES MCHENRY (SVP & CFO) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 6,000 shares for an estimated $2,654,120 .

. MICHAEL DAVID JONES (Sr. Vice President, Aftersales) sold 1,613 shares for an estimated $654,184

$GPI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 187 institutional investors add shares of $GPI stock to their portfolio, and 219 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

