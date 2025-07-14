New Analyst Forecast: $GOSS Given $11.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $GOSS. Greg Harrison from Scotiabank set a price target of 11.0 for GOSS.

$GOSS Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $GOSS recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $GOSS in the last 6 months, with a median target of $9.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Greg Harrison from Scotiabank set a target price of $11.0 on 07/14/2025

on 07/14/2025 Paul Choi from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $8.0 on 05/16/2025

on 05/16/2025 Laura Chico from Wedbush set a target price of $4.0 on 05/16/2025

on 05/16/2025 Patrick Trucchio from HC Wainwright & Co. set a target price of $10.0 on 03/18/2025

$GOSS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 57 institutional investors add shares of $GOSS stock to their portfolio, and 40 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

