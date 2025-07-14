New Analyst Forecast: $GOSS Given $11.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $GOSS. Greg Harrison from Scotiabank set a price target of 11.0 for GOSS.
$GOSS Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $GOSS recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $GOSS in the last 6 months, with a median target of $9.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Greg Harrison from Scotiabank set a target price of $11.0 on 07/14/2025
- Paul Choi from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $8.0 on 05/16/2025
- Laura Chico from Wedbush set a target price of $4.0 on 05/16/2025
- Patrick Trucchio from HC Wainwright & Co. set a target price of $10.0 on 03/18/2025
$GOSS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 57 institutional investors add shares of $GOSS stock to their portfolio, and 40 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- OCTAGON CAPITAL ADVISORS LP removed 16,925,000 shares (-92.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $18,617,500
- ALYESKA INVESTMENT GROUP, L.P. removed 4,644,780 shares (-52.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $5,109,258
- SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP added 2,338,235 shares (+404.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,572,058
- PLATINUM INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LTD removed 1,448,940 shares (-45.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,593,834
- ACADIAN ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC added 1,253,353 shares (+24.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,378,688
- JACOBS LEVY EQUITY MANAGEMENT, INC removed 1,252,404 shares (-81.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,377,644
- EVERSEPT PARTNERS, LP removed 1,081,617 shares (-21.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,189,778
