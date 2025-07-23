New Analyst Forecast: $GOOS Given $19.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $GOOS. Ike Boruchow from Wells Fargo set a price target of 19.0 for GOOS.

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $GOOS, check out Quiver Quantitative's $GOOS forecast page.

$GOOS Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $GOOS recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $GOOS in the last 6 months, with a median target of $11.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Ike Boruchow from Wells Fargo set a target price of $19.0 on 07/23/2025

on 07/23/2025 Adrienne Yih from Barclays set a target price of $14.0 on 07/11/2025

on 07/11/2025 Omar Saad from Evercore ISI Group set a target price of $11.0 on 05/22/2025

on 05/22/2025 Alexandra Walvis from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $9.0 on 05/22/2025

on 05/22/2025 Jay Sole from UBS set a target price of $11.0 on 05/22/2025

$GOOS Hedge Fund Activity

margin: 24px 0;padding: 20px;background: linear-gradient(90deg, #c6a3f7 0%, #a8bde3 50%, #7bd4bb 100%);border: 1px solid #c5e1a5;border-radius: 10px;box-shadow: 0 2px 6px rgba(0,0,0,0.08);text-align: center;font-family: 'Helvetica Neue', Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif;display: none;">Receive $GOOS Data Alerts

We have seen 51 institutional investors add shares of $GOOS stock to their portfolio, and 60 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.