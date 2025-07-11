Stocks
New Analyst Forecast: $GOOS Given $14.0 Price Target

July 11, 2025 — 08:21 am EDT

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $GOOS. Adrienne Yih from Barclays set a price target of 14.0 for GOOS.

$GOOS Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $GOOS recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $GOOS in the last 6 months, with a median target of $11.0.

Here are some recent targets:

  • Adrienne Yih from Barclays set a target price of $14.0 on 07/11/2025
  • Omar Saad from Evercore ISI Group set a target price of $11.0 on 05/22/2025
  • Alexandra Walvis from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $9.0 on 05/22/2025
  • Ike Boruchow from Wells Fargo set a target price of $14.0 on 05/22/2025
  • Jay Sole from UBS set a target price of $11.0 on 05/22/2025

$GOOS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 50 institutional investors add shares of $GOOS stock to their portfolio, and 60 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

