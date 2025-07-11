New Analyst Forecast: $GOOS Given $14.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $GOOS. Adrienne Yih from Barclays set a price target of 14.0 for GOOS.
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $GOOS, check out Quiver Quantitative's $GOOS forecast page.
$GOOS Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $GOOS recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $GOOS in the last 6 months, with a median target of $11.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Adrienne Yih from Barclays set a target price of $14.0 on 07/11/2025
- Omar Saad from Evercore ISI Group set a target price of $11.0 on 05/22/2025
- Alexandra Walvis from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $9.0 on 05/22/2025
- Ike Boruchow from Wells Fargo set a target price of $14.0 on 05/22/2025
- Jay Sole from UBS set a target price of $11.0 on 05/22/2025
$GOOS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 50 institutional investors add shares of $GOOS stock to their portfolio, and 60 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- PATIENT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 1,149,495 shares (-29.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $9,138,485
- MASSACHUSETTS FINANCIAL SERVICES CO /MA/ removed 694,093 shares (-27.3%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $5,518,039
- PENN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT COMPANY, LLC removed 568,527 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $4,519,789
- MARSHALL WACE, LLP added 520,714 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $4,139,676
- BNP PARIBAS FINANCIAL MARKETS added 450,356 shares (+2341.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $3,580,330
- PIER CAPITAL, LLC added 442,196 shares (+123.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $3,515,458
- PORTOLAN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 439,007 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $3,490,105
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.