New Analyst Forecast: $GOOGL Given 'Buy' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $GOOGL. Citigroup gave a rating of 'Buy' for $GOOGL.
$GOOGL Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $GOOGL in the last several months. We have seen 5 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 06/24/2025
- Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/21/2025
- KeyBanc issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/25/2025
- Wedbush issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/15/2025
- Wolfe Research issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/03/2025
$GOOGL Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $GOOGL recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $GOOGL in the last 6 months, with a median target of $190.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Mark Shmulik from Bernstein set a target price of $185.0 on 04/25/2025
- An analyst from UBS set a target price of $195.0 on 04/25/2025
- Scott Devitt from Wedbush set a target price of $190.0 on 04/15/2025
- Gil Luria from D.A. Davidson set a target price of $160.0 on 04/14/2025
- An analyst from KeyBanc set a target price of $202.0 on 03/18/2025
$GOOGL Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $GOOGL stock 16 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 7 have been purchases and 9 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GOOGL stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- SENATOR JOHN BOOZMAN has traded it 2 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 05/20, 02/13 and 0 sales.
- REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE sold up to $250,000 on 05/12.
- SENATOR SHELLEY MOORE CAPITO has traded it 2 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 05/08, 04/29 and 0 sales.
- REPRESENTATIVE BRUCE WESTERMAN has traded it 3 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $50,000 on 03/03 and 2 sales worth up to $30,000 on 04/21, 03/20.
- REPRESENTATIVE JONATHAN L. JACKSON sold up to $50,000 on 04/21.
- SENATOR TOMMY TUBERVILLE sold up to $50,000 on 04/15.
- REPRESENTATIVE DAN NEWHOUSE sold up to $15,000 on 04/11.
- REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN sold up to $15,000 on 04/08.
- REPRESENTATIVE DWIGHT EVANS purchased up to $15,000 on 04/03.
- REPRESENTATIVE GREG LANDSMAN sold up to $50,000 on 03/27.
- REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON sold up to $15,000 on 03/03.
- REPRESENTATIVE RICK LARSEN purchased up to $15,000 on 01/07.
$GOOGL Insider Trading Activity
$GOOGL insiders have traded $GOOGL stock on the open market 96 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 96 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GOOGL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- SUNDAR PICHAI (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 37 sales selling 195,000 shares for an estimated $32,073,701.
- KAVITARK RAM SHRIRAM has made 0 purchases and 10 sales selling 79,066 shares for an estimated $15,140,566.
- JOHN KENT WALKER (President, Global Affairs, CLO) has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 46,274 shares for an estimated $8,484,299.
- RUTH PORAT (President, Chief Invs. Officer) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 17,690 shares for an estimated $3,245,778.
- AMIE THUENER O'TOOLE (VP, Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 10,413 shares for an estimated $1,955,717.
- JOHN L. HENNESSY has made 0 purchases and 22 sales selling 3,100 shares for an estimated $557,783.
- FRANCES ARNOLD has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 675 shares for an estimated $118,882.
$GOOGL Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 2,350 institutional investors add shares of $GOOGL stock to their portfolio, and 2,365 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FMR LLC removed 27,253,569 shares (-11.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $4,214,491,910
- NORGES BANK added 21,327,831 shares (+19.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,037,358,408
- CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS removed 18,112,901 shares (-25.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,800,979,010
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 14,307,345 shares (+2.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,212,487,830
- FISHER ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 13,598,727 shares (-26.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,102,907,143
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP removed 10,049,568 shares (-15.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,554,065,195
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ removed 9,503,998 shares (-9.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,469,698,250
