New Analyst Forecast: $GOOGL Given 'Buy' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $GOOGL. Citigroup gave a rating of 'Buy' for $GOOGL.

$GOOGL Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $GOOGL in the last several months. We have seen 5 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 06/24/2025

Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/21/2025

KeyBanc issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/25/2025

Wedbush issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/15/2025

Wolfe Research issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/03/2025

$GOOGL Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $GOOGL recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $GOOGL in the last 6 months, with a median target of $190.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Mark Shmulik from Bernstein set a target price of $185.0 on 04/25/2025

An analyst from UBS set a target price of $195.0 on 04/25/2025

Scott Devitt from Wedbush set a target price of $190.0 on 04/15/2025

Gil Luria from D.A. Davidson set a target price of $160.0 on 04/14/2025

An analyst from KeyBanc set a target price of $202.0 on 03/18/2025

$GOOGL Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $GOOGL stock 16 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 7 have been purchases and 9 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GOOGL stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

$GOOGL Insider Trading Activity

$GOOGL insiders have traded $GOOGL stock on the open market 96 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 96 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GOOGL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

SUNDAR PICHAI (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 37 sales selling 195,000 shares for an estimated $32,073,701 .

. KAVITARK RAM SHRIRAM has made 0 purchases and 10 sales selling 79,066 shares for an estimated $15,140,566 .

. JOHN KENT WALKER (President, Global Affairs, CLO) has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 46,274 shares for an estimated $8,484,299 .

. RUTH PORAT (President, Chief Invs. Officer) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 17,690 shares for an estimated $3,245,778 .

. AMIE THUENER O'TOOLE (VP, Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 10,413 shares for an estimated $1,955,717 .

. JOHN L. HENNESSY has made 0 purchases and 22 sales selling 3,100 shares for an estimated $557,783 .

. FRANCES ARNOLD has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 675 shares for an estimated $118,882.

$GOOGL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 2,350 institutional investors add shares of $GOOGL stock to their portfolio, and 2,365 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

