New Analyst Forecast: $GOOGL Given $220.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $GOOGL. Curtis Shauger from WestPark Capital set a price target of 220.0 for GOOGL.

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $GOOGL, check out Quiver Quantitative's $GOOGL forecast page.

$GOOGL Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $GOOGL recently. We have seen 30 analysts offer price targets for $GOOGL in the last 6 months, with a median target of $204.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Laura Martin from Needham set a target price of $220.0 on 07/24/2025

on 07/24/2025 Andrew Boone from JMP Securities set a target price of $225.0 on 07/24/2025

on 07/24/2025 Curtis Shauger from WestPark Capital set a target price of $220.0 on 07/24/2025

on 07/24/2025 Michael Morris from Guggenheim set a target price of $210.0 on 07/23/2025

on 07/23/2025 Mark Shmulik from Bernstein set a target price of $195.0 on 07/22/2025

on 07/22/2025 Mark Kelley from Stifel set a target price of $218.0 on 07/22/2025

on 07/22/2025 Brian Nowak from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $205.0 on 07/21/2025

$GOOGL Congressional Stock Trading

margin: 24px 0;padding: 20px;background: linear-gradient(90deg, #c6a3f7 0%, #a8bde3 50%, #7bd4bb 100%);border: 1px solid #c5e1a5;border-radius: 10px;box-shadow: 0 2px 6px rgba(0,0,0,0.08);text-align: center;font-family: 'Helvetica Neue', Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif;display: none;">Receive $GOOGL Data Alerts

Members of Congress have traded $GOOGL stock 16 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 6 have been purchases and 10 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GOOGL stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

$GOOGL Insider Trading Activity

$GOOGL insiders have traded $GOOGL stock on the open market 101 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 101 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GOOGL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

SUNDAR PICHAI (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 44 sales selling 260,000 shares for an estimated $43,867,940 .

. KAVITARK RAM SHRIRAM has made 0 purchases and 12 sales selling 112,632 shares for an estimated $21,375,786 .

. JOHN KENT WALKER (President, Global Affairs, CLO) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 29,454 shares for an estimated $5,244,383 .

. RUTH PORAT (President, Chief Invs. Officer) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 17,690 shares for an estimated $3,245,778 .

. AMIE THUENER O'TOOLE (VP, Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 6,211 shares for an estimated $1,142,974 .

. JOHN L. HENNESSY has made 0 purchases and 24 sales selling 2,000 shares for an estimated $345,883 .

. FRANCES ARNOLD has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 685 shares for an estimated $119,382.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$GOOGL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 2,377 institutional investors add shares of $GOOGL stock to their portfolio, and 2,216 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.