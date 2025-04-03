New Analyst Forecast: $GOOGL Given $190.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $GOOGL. An analyst from UBS set a price target of 190.0 for GOOGL.
$GOOGL Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $GOOGL recently. We have seen 14 analysts offer price targets for $GOOGL in the last 6 months, with a median target of $205.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- An analyst from UBS set a target price of $190.0 on 03/27/2025
- An analyst from KeyBanc set a target price of $202.0 on 03/18/2025
- Mark Kelley from Stifel Nicolaus set a target price of $200.0 on 11/21/2024
- Aaron Kessler from Seaport Global set a target price of $200.0 on 10/30/2024
- Brian Nowak from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $205.0 on 10/30/2024
- Youssef Squali from Truist Financial set a target price of $225.0 on 10/30/2024
- Thomas Champion from Piper Sandler set a target price of $210.0 on 10/30/2024
$GOOGL Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $GOOGL stock 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GOOGL stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- SENATOR JOHN BOOZMAN purchased up to $15,000 on 02/13.
- REPRESENTATIVE RICK LARSEN purchased up to $15,000 on 01/07.
- REPRESENTATIVE WILLIAM R. KEATING purchased up to $15,000 on 10/31.
$GOOGL Insider Trading Activity
$GOOGL insiders have traded $GOOGL stock on the open market 81 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 81 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GOOGL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- KAVITARK RAM SHRIRAM has made 0 purchases and 16 sales selling 190,566 shares for an estimated $35,538,992.
- SUNDAR PICHAI (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 10 sales selling 67,500 shares for an estimated $11,707,484.
- JOHN KENT WALKER (President, Global Affairs, CLO) has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 46,274 shares for an estimated $8,484,299.
- AMIE THUENER O'TOOLE (VP, Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 15 sales selling 21,650 shares for an estimated $3,955,341.
- RUTH PORAT (President, Chief Invs. Officer) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 17,690 shares for an estimated $3,245,778.
- JOHN L HENNESSY has made 0 purchases and 19 sales selling 6,200 shares for an estimated $1,127,691.
- FRANCES ARNOLD has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 1,005 shares for an estimated $176,306.
$GOOGL Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 2,202 institutional investors add shares of $GOOGL stock to their portfolio, and 1,889 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FMR LLC added 22,100,902 shares (+9.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,183,700,748
- NORGES BANK added 21,327,831 shares (+19.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,037,358,408
- BARCLAYS PLC removed 10,481,148 shares (-35.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,984,081,316
- NORTHERN TRUST CORP added 10,135,430 shares (+17.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,918,636,899
- CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS added 10,037,685 shares (+16.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,900,133,770
- LEGAL & GENERAL GROUP PLC removed 9,810,827 shares (-20.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,857,189,551
- CANADA PENSION PLAN INVESTMENT BOARD removed 9,793,221 shares (-47.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,853,856,735
