New Analyst Forecast: $GOOGL Given $185.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $GOOGL. Mark Shmulik from Bernstein set a price target of 185.0 for GOOGL.

$GOOGL Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $GOOGL recently. We have seen 6 analysts offer price targets for $GOOGL in the last 6 months, with a median target of $192.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Mark Shmulik from Bernstein set a target price of $185.0 on 04/25/2025

on 04/25/2025 An analyst from UBS set a target price of $195.0 on 04/25/2025

on 04/25/2025 Scott Devitt from Wedbush set a target price of $190.0 on 04/15/2025

on 04/15/2025 Gil Luria from D.A. Davidson set a target price of $160.0 on 04/14/2025

on 04/14/2025 An analyst from KeyBanc set a target price of $202.0 on 03/18/2025

on 03/18/2025 Mark Kelley from Stifel Nicolaus set a target price of $200.0 on 11/21/2024

$GOOGL Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $GOOGL stock 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 5 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GOOGL stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

$GOOGL Insider Trading Activity

$GOOGL insiders have traded $GOOGL stock on the open market 87 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 87 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GOOGL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

KAVITARK RAM SHRIRAM has made 0 purchases and 16 sales selling 190,566 shares for an estimated $35,538,992 .

. SUNDAR PICHAI (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 17 sales selling 110,000 shares for an estimated $18,194,003 .

. JOHN KENT WALKER (President, Global Affairs, CLO) has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 46,274 shares for an estimated $8,484,299 .

. AMIE THUENER O'TOOLE (VP, Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 14 sales selling 18,816 shares for an estimated $3,481,412 .

. RUTH PORAT (President, Chief Invs. Officer) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 17,690 shares for an estimated $3,245,778 .

. JOHN L. HENNESSY has made 0 purchases and 19 sales selling 4,900 shares for an estimated $912,638 .

. FRANCES ARNOLD has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 1,005 shares for an estimated $176,306.

$GOOGL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 2,234 institutional investors add shares of $GOOGL stock to their portfolio, and 2,060 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

