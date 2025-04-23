New Analyst Forecast: $GOOG Given 'Sell' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $GOOG. Citigroup gave a rating of 'Sell' for $GOOG.

$GOOG Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $GOOG in the last several months. We have seen 10 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 2 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Citigroup issued a "Sell" rating on 04/23/2025

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 02/20/2025

Goldman Sachs issued a "Buy" rating on 02/05/2025

Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 02/05/2025

Bank of America Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 02/05/2025

Needham issued a "Buy" rating on 02/05/2025

Benchmark issued a "Negative" rating on 02/05/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $GOOG, check out Quiver Quantitative's $GOOG forecast page.

$GOOG Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $GOOG recently. We have seen 6 analysts offer price targets for $GOOG in the last 6 months, with a median target of $213.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Rohit Kulkarni from Roth Capital set a target price of $212.0 on 10/30/2024

on 10/30/2024 Brian Pitz from BMO Capital set a target price of $217.0 on 10/30/2024

on 10/30/2024 Andrew Boone from JMP Securities set a target price of $220.0 on 10/30/2024

on 10/30/2024 Jason Helfstein from Oppenheimer set a target price of $215.0 on 10/30/2024

on 10/30/2024 Aaron Kessler from Seaport Global set a target price of $200.0 on 10/30/2024

on 10/30/2024 Scott Devitt from Wedbush set a target price of $205.0 on 10/28/2024

$GOOG Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $GOOG stock 11 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 6 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GOOG stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

$GOOG Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1,753 institutional investors add shares of $GOOG stock to their portfolio, and 1,870 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.