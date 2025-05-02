New Analyst Forecast: $GOOG Given 'Positive' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $GOOG. Susquehanna gave a rating of 'Positive' for $GOOG.
$GOOG Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $GOOG in the last several months. We have seen 6 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 2 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Susquehanna issued a "Positive" rating on 05/02/2025
- Tigress Financial issued a "Strong Buy" rating on 05/02/2025
- Citigroup issued a "Sell" rating on 04/23/2025
- UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 02/20/2025
- Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 02/05/2025
- Bank of America Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 02/05/2025
- Goldman Sachs issued a "Buy" rating on 02/05/2025
$GOOG Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $GOOG stock 12 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 6 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GOOG stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN has traded it 3 times. They made 0 purchases and 3 sales worth up to $130,000 on 04/08, 01/21, 01/13.
- REPRESENTATIVE MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE has traded it 4 times. They made 4 purchases worth up to $60,000 on 03/17, 01/08, 11/25 and 0 sales.
- REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER sold up to $15,000 on 01/16.
- REPRESENTATIVE EMILY RANDALL sold up to $15,000 on 01/07.
- REPRESENTATIVE JAMES COMER purchased up to $15,000 on 01/02.
- REPRESENTATIVE THOMAS H. KEAN, JR. sold up to $15,000 on 12/19.
- REPRESENTATIVE JARED MOSKOWITZ purchased up to $15,000 on 11/08.
$GOOG Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 1,774 institutional investors add shares of $GOOG stock to their portfolio, and 1,974 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- LEGAL & GENERAL GROUP PLC removed 8,135,012 shares (-19.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,549,231,685
- NORTHERN TRUST CORP added 7,917,625 shares (+16.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,507,832,505
- CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS removed 7,881,797 shares (-19.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,501,009,420
- GQG PARTNERS LLC added 7,221,746 shares (+181679.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,375,309,308
- DODGE & COX removed 6,761,511 shares (-27.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,287,662,154
- VANGUARD GROUP INC removed 5,944,157 shares (-1.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,132,005,259
- CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS added 5,758,244 shares (+6.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,096,599,987
