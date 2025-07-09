New Analyst Forecast: $GOOG Given 'Outperform' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $GOOG. Oppenheimer gave a rating of 'Outperform' for $GOOG.

$GOOG Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $GOOG in the last several months. We have seen 5 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Oppenheimer issued a "Outperform" rating on 07/09/2025

JP Morgan issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/25/2025

WestPark Capital issued a "Buy" rating on 04/25/2025

Scotiabank issued a "Sector Outperform" rating on 04/21/2025

Keybanc issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/09/2025

$GOOG Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $GOOG recently. We have seen 6 analysts offer price targets for $GOOG in the last 6 months, with a median target of $197.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Jason Helfstein from Oppenheimer set a target price of $220.0 on 07/09/2025

Doug Anmuth from JP Morgan set a target price of $195.0 on 04/25/2025

Curtis Shauger from WestPark Capital set a target price of $210.0 on 04/25/2025

Nat Schindler from Scotiabank set a target price of $200.0 on 04/21/2025

Lloyd Walmsley from UBS set a target price of $173.0 on 04/11/2025

Justin Patterson from Keybanc set a target price of $185.0 on 04/09/2025

$GOOG Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $GOOG stock 24 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 13 have been purchases and 11 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GOOG stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

$GOOG Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1,854 institutional investors add shares of $GOOG stock to their portfolio, and 2,078 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

