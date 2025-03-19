News & Insights

New Analyst Forecast: $GOOG Given 'Neutral' Rating

March 19, 2025 — 02:27 pm EDT

March 19, 2025 — 02:27 pm EDT

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $GOOG. Cantor Fitzgerald gave a rating of 'Neutral' for $GOOG.

$GOOG Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $GOOG in the last several months. We have seen 12 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

  • UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 02/20/2025
  • Bank of America Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 02/05/2025
  • Needham issued a "Buy" rating on 02/05/2025
  • Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 02/05/2025
  • Goldman Sachs issued a "Buy" rating on 02/05/2025
  • Benchmark issued a "Negative" rating on 02/05/2025
  • BMO Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 10/30/2024

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $GOOG, check out Quiver Quantitative's $GOOG forecast page.

$GOOG Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $GOOG recently. We have seen 8 analysts offer price targets for $GOOG in the last 6 months, with a median target of $212.0.

Here are some recent targets:

  • Rohit Kulkarni from Roth Capital set a target price of $212.0 on 10/30/2024
  • Brian Pitz from BMO Capital set a target price of $217.0 on 10/30/2024
  • Andrew Boone from JMP Securities set a target price of $220.0 on 10/30/2024
  • Jason Helfstein from Oppenheimer set a target price of $215.0 on 10/30/2024
  • Aaron Kessler from Seaport Global set a target price of $200.0 on 10/30/2024
  • Scott Devitt from Wedbush set a target price of $205.0 on 10/28/2024
  • Nat Schindler from Scotiabank set a target price of $212.0 on 10/11/2024

$GOOG Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $GOOG stock 12 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 7 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GOOG stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

$GOOG Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1,799 institutional investors add shares of $GOOG stock to their portfolio, and 1,884 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

  • LEGAL & GENERAL GROUP PLC removed 8,135,012 shares (-19.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,549,231,685
  • NORTHERN TRUST CORP added 7,917,625 shares (+16.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,507,832,505
  • CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS removed 7,881,797 shares (-19.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,501,009,420
  • GQG PARTNERS LLC added 7,221,746 shares (+181679.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,375,309,308
  • DODGE & COX removed 6,761,511 shares (-27.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,287,662,154
  • VANGUARD GROUP INC removed 5,944,157 shares (-1.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,132,005,259
  • CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS added 5,758,244 shares (+6.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,096,599,987

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.


This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

