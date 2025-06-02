Stocks
GOOG

New Analyst Forecast: $GOOG Given 'Buy' Rating

June 02, 2025 — 02:27 pm EDT

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $GOOG. Goldman Sachs gave a rating of 'Buy' for $GOOG.

$GOOG Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $GOOG in the last several months. We have seen 6 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 2 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

  • Goldman Sachs issued a "Buy" rating on 06/02/2025
  • Susquehanna issued a "Positive" rating on 05/02/2025
  • Tigress Financial issued a "Strong Buy" rating on 05/02/2025
  • Citigroup issued a "Sell" rating on 04/23/2025
  • UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 02/20/2025
  • Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 02/05/2025
  • Bank of America Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 02/05/2025

$GOOG Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $GOOG stock 17 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 7 have been purchases and 10 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GOOG stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

$GOOG Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1,895 institutional investors add shares of $GOOG stock to their portfolio, and 2,203 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

  • FMR LLC removed 12,902,988 shares (-10.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,015,833,815
  • VANGUARD GROUP INC added 9,687,855 shares (+2.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,513,533,586
  • JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 9,243,959 shares (+9.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,444,183,714
  • INFINITUM ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC added 7,761,500 shares (+15523.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,212,579,145
  • GQG PARTNERS LLC removed 7,034,862 shares (-97.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,099,056,490
  • BLACKROCK, INC. added 6,724,494 shares (+1.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,050,567,697
  • ARISTOTLE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC added 6,042,277 shares (+6382.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $943,984,935

