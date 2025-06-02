New Analyst Forecast: $GOOG Given 'Buy' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $GOOG. Goldman Sachs gave a rating of 'Buy' for $GOOG.

$GOOG Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $GOOG in the last several months. We have seen 6 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 2 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Goldman Sachs issued a "Buy" rating on 06/02/2025

Susquehanna issued a "Positive" rating on 05/02/2025

Tigress Financial issued a "Strong Buy" rating on 05/02/2025

Citigroup issued a "Sell" rating on 04/23/2025

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 02/20/2025

Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 02/05/2025

Bank of America Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 02/05/2025

$GOOG Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $GOOG stock 17 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 7 have been purchases and 10 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GOOG stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

$GOOG Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1,895 institutional investors add shares of $GOOG stock to their portfolio, and 2,203 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.