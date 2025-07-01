New Analyst Forecast: $GOLF Given 'Overweight' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $GOLF. KeyBanc gave a rating of 'Overweight' for $GOLF.

$GOLF Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $GOLF in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

KeyBanc issued a "Overweight" rating on 06/27/2025

$GOLF Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $GOLF recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $GOLF in the last 6 months, with a median target of $75.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Casey Alexander from Compass Point set a target price of $71.0 on 05/05/2025

$GOLF Insider Trading Activity

$GOLF insiders have traded $GOLF stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GOLF stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

HOLDINGS CORP. MISTO sold 935,907 shares for an estimated $62,500,150

STEVEN FRANCIS PELISEK (President-Titleist Golf Clubs) sold 20,000 shares for an estimated $1,417,200

CHRISTOPHER AARON LINDNER (President - FootJoy) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 12,500 shares for an estimated $891,927 .

. BRENDAN J. REIDY (See Remarks) sold 11,334 shares for an estimated $760,851

NICHOLAS N MOHAMED (Principal Accounting Officer) sold 1,361 shares for an estimated $94,952

$GOLF Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 163 institutional investors add shares of $GOLF stock to their portfolio, and 146 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

