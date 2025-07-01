New Analyst Forecast: $GOLF Given 'Overweight' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $GOLF. KeyBanc gave a rating of 'Overweight' for $GOLF.
$GOLF Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $GOLF in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- KeyBanc issued a "Overweight" rating on 06/27/2025
$GOLF Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $GOLF recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $GOLF in the last 6 months, with a median target of $75.5.
Here are some recent targets:
- Casey Alexander from Compass Point set a target price of $71.0 on 05/05/2025
$GOLF Insider Trading Activity
$GOLF insiders have traded $GOLF stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GOLF stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- HOLDINGS CORP. MISTO sold 935,907 shares for an estimated $62,500,150
- STEVEN FRANCIS PELISEK (President-Titleist Golf Clubs) sold 20,000 shares for an estimated $1,417,200
- CHRISTOPHER AARON LINDNER (President - FootJoy) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 12,500 shares for an estimated $891,927.
- BRENDAN J. REIDY (See Remarks) sold 11,334 shares for an estimated $760,851
- NICHOLAS N MOHAMED (Principal Accounting Officer) sold 1,361 shares for an estimated $94,952
$GOLF Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 163 institutional investors add shares of $GOLF stock to their portfolio, and 146 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 1,972,586 shares (+90.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $135,437,754
- CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS added 1,011,742 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $69,466,205
- STATE STREET CORP added 368,107 shares (+53.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $25,274,226
- MACQUARIE GROUP LTD removed 353,975 shares (-35.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $24,303,923
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 269,742 shares (+9.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $18,520,485
- POINT72 ASSET MANAGEMENT, L.P. removed 235,844 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $16,193,049
- UBS GROUP AG added 214,873 shares (+245.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $14,753,180
