New Analyst Forecast: $GOLD Given 'Sector Perform' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $GOLD. National Bank gave a rating of 'Sector Perform' for $GOLD.
$GOLD Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $GOLD in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Raymond James issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/04/2025
- RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/04/2025
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $GOLD, check out Quiver Quantitative's $GOLD forecast page.
$GOLD Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $GOLD recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $GOLD in the last 6 months, with a median target of $22.5.
Here are some recent targets:
- Tanya Jakusconek from Scotiabank set a target price of $22.0 on 04/14/2025
- An analyst from RBC Capital set a target price of $23.0 on 04/04/2025
$GOLD Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 351 institutional investors add shares of $GOLD stock to their portfolio, and 402 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP removed 76,299,834 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,483,268,772
- LONG FOCUS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 13,751,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $213,140,500
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP added 13,679,066 shares (+21.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $265,921,043
- CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS added 13,262,841 shares (+39.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $257,829,629
- NATIONAL BANK OF CANADA /FI/ removed 10,816,740 shares (-51.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $210,277,425
- ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP added 8,804,849 shares (+19.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $171,166,264
- ROYAL BANK OF CANADA removed 8,234,751 shares (-25.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $160,083,559
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
