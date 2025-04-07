New Analyst Forecast: $GOLD Given $23.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $GOLD. An analyst from RBC Capital set a price target of 23.0 for GOLD.

$GOLD Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $GOLD recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $GOLD in the last 6 months, with a median target of $22.5.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from RBC Capital set a target price of $23.0 on 04/04/2025

on 04/04/2025 Daniel Major from UBS set a target price of $22.0 on 10/30/2024

$GOLD Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 295 institutional investors add shares of $GOLD stock to their portfolio, and 335 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

