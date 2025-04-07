New Analyst Forecast: $GOLD Given $23.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $GOLD. An analyst from RBC Capital set a price target of 23.0 for GOLD.
$GOLD Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $GOLD recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $GOLD in the last 6 months, with a median target of $22.5.
Here are some recent targets:
- An analyst from RBC Capital set a target price of $23.0 on 04/04/2025
- Daniel Major from UBS set a target price of $22.0 on 10/30/2024
$GOLD Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 295 institutional investors add shares of $GOLD stock to their portfolio, and 335 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FMR LLC removed 20,008,495 shares (-55.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $310,131,672
- CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS added 19,189,830 shares (+136.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $297,442,365
- LONG FOCUS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 13,751,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $213,140,500
- NATIONAL BANK OF CANADA /FI/ added 11,667,599 shares (+125.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $180,847,784
- CAUSEWAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 11,112,293 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $172,240,541
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP added 9,598,292 shares (+17.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $148,773,526
- NINETY ONE UK LTD removed 9,476,861 shares (-58.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $146,891,345
