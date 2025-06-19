New Analyst Forecast: $GOGO Given $16.5 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $GOGO. Scott Searle from Roth Capital set a price target of 16.5 for GOGO.
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $GOGO, check out Quiver Quantitative's $GOGO forecast page.
$GOGO Insider Trading Activity
$GOGO insiders have traded $GOGO stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GOGO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- (EQUITY) HOLDINGS, LP SILVER sold 8,500,000 shares for an estimated $93,500,000
- CHARLES C TOWNSEND has made 2 purchases buying 200,000 shares for an estimated $1,331,332 and 0 sales.
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$GOGO Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 79 institutional investors add shares of $GOGO stock to their portfolio, and 121 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BURGUNDY ASSET MANAGEMENT LTD. removed 3,595,397 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $29,086,761
- FMR LLC added 3,408,217 shares (+25.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $29,378,830
- NO STREET GP LP removed 2,086,372 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $16,878,749
- NANTAHALA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC added 990,155 shares (+38.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $8,535,136
- TENZING GLOBAL MANAGEMENT, LLC added 650,000 shares (+31.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $5,602,999
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 577,575 shares (+439.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $4,978,696
- MARSHALL WACE, LLP added 555,427 shares (+852.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $4,787,780
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.