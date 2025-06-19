New Analyst Forecast: $GOGO Given $16.5 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $GOGO. Scott Searle from Roth Capital set a price target of 16.5 for GOGO.

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $GOGO, check out Quiver Quantitative's $GOGO forecast page.

$GOGO Insider Trading Activity

$GOGO insiders have traded $GOGO stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GOGO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

(EQUITY) HOLDINGS, LP SILVER sold 8,500,000 shares for an estimated $93,500,000

CHARLES C TOWNSEND has made 2 purchases buying 200,000 shares for an estimated $1,331,332 and 0 sales.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$GOGO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 79 institutional investors add shares of $GOGO stock to their portfolio, and 121 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.