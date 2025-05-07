New Analyst Forecast: $GO Given $19.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $GO. Anthony Bonadio from Wells Fargo set a price target of 19.0 for GO.

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $GO, check out Quiver Quantitative's $GO forecast page.

$GO Insider Trading Activity

$GO insiders have traded $GO stock on the open market 23 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 6 have been purchases and 17 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ERIK D. RAGATZ has made 2 purchases buying 275,000 shares for an estimated $4,028,750 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. ERIC J. JR. LINDBERG has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 71,025 shares for an estimated $1,033,550 .

. KENNETH W. ALTERMAN purchased 25,000 shares for an estimated $297,000

ANDREA RENEE BORTNER (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 17,213 shares for an estimated $215,482 .

. STEVEN K. WILSON (EVP, Chief Purchasing Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 13,159 shares for an estimated $161,384 .

. JOHN E. BACHMAN purchased 14,000 shares for an estimated $159,040

PAMELA B. BURKE (EVP, Chief Stores Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 11,739 shares for an estimated $144,100 .

. CHRISTOPHER M MILLER (Chief Financial Officer) purchased 10,000 shares for an estimated $116,800

CAREY F. JAROS purchased 5,000 shares for an estimated $57,000

LUKE D THOMPSON (EVP, GC and Secretary) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 4,747 shares for an estimated $55,893 .

. LINDSAY E. GRAY (SVP, Accounting) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 4,597 shares for an estimated $55,507 .

. RAMESH CHIKKALA (EVP, Chief Operations Officer) sold 2,506 shares for an estimated $28,418

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$GO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 106 institutional investors add shares of $GO stock to their portfolio, and 157 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.