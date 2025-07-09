New Analyst Forecast: $GNW Given $9.5 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $GNW. Ryan Krueger from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a price target of 9.5 for GNW.
$GNW Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 136 institutional investors add shares of $GNW stock to their portfolio, and 153 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- UBS GROUP AG removed 2,564,892 shares (-70.3%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $18,185,084
- ASSENAGON ASSET MANAGEMENT S.A. removed 2,474,599 shares (-54.3%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $17,544,906
- BLACKROCK, INC. removed 1,631,131 shares (-2.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $11,564,718
- DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP removed 1,631,096 shares (-5.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $11,564,470
- BOONE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 1,536,612 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $10,894,579
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC removed 1,212,986 shares (-34.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $8,600,070
- DONALD SMITH & CO., INC. added 1,165,112 shares (+4.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $8,260,644
