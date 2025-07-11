New Analyst Forecast: $GNTX Given $26.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $GNTX. David Leiker from Baird set a price target of 26.0 for GNTX.
$GNTX Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $GNTX recently. We have seen 6 analysts offer price targets for $GNTX in the last 6 months, with a median target of $25.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- David Leiker from Baird set a target price of $26.0 on 07/11/2025
- Ronald Jewsikow from Guggenheim set a target price of $24.0 on 04/22/2025
- Joseph Spak from UBS set a target price of $21.0 on 04/10/2025
- Mark Delaney from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $23.0 on 04/10/2025
- Josh Nichols from B. Riley Securities set a target price of $32.5 on 02/03/2025
- Ryan Brinkman from JP Morgan set a target price of $32.0 on 02/03/2025
$GNTX Insider Trading Activity
$GNTX insiders have traded $GNTX stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GNTX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- JOSEPH B JR ANDERSON sold 3,764 shares for an estimated $86,076
$GNTX Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 253 institutional investors add shares of $GNTX stock to their portfolio, and 259 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- COOKE & BIELER LP removed 3,773,106 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $87,913,369
- FULLER & THALER ASSET MANAGEMENT, INC. added 2,860,969 shares (+487.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $66,660,577
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP removed 2,768,197 shares (-15.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $64,498,990
- UBS AM, A DISTINCT BUSINESS UNIT OF UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC added 2,695,117 shares (+142.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $62,796,226
- AMERICAN CENTURY COMPANIES INC added 2,461,835 shares (+148.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $57,360,755
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 2,424,471 shares (+46.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $56,490,174
- BURGUNDY ASSET MANAGEMENT LTD. added 2,211,392 shares (+40.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $51,525,433
