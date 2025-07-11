Stocks
New Analyst Forecast: $GNTX Given $26.0 Price Target

July 11, 2025 — 08:21 am EDT

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $GNTX. David Leiker from Baird set a price target of 26.0 for GNTX.

$GNTX Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $GNTX recently. We have seen 6 analysts offer price targets for $GNTX in the last 6 months, with a median target of $25.0.

Here are some recent targets:

  • David Leiker from Baird set a target price of $26.0 on 07/11/2025
  • Ronald Jewsikow from Guggenheim set a target price of $24.0 on 04/22/2025
  • Joseph Spak from UBS set a target price of $21.0 on 04/10/2025
  • Mark Delaney from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $23.0 on 04/10/2025
  • Josh Nichols from B. Riley Securities set a target price of $32.5 on 02/03/2025
  • Ryan Brinkman from JP Morgan set a target price of $32.0 on 02/03/2025

$GNTX Insider Trading Activity

$GNTX insiders have traded $GNTX stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GNTX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • JOSEPH B JR ANDERSON sold 3,764 shares for an estimated $86,076

$GNTX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 253 institutional investors add shares of $GNTX stock to their portfolio, and 259 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

