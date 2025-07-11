New Analyst Forecast: $GNTX Given $26.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $GNTX. David Leiker from Baird set a price target of 26.0 for GNTX.

$GNTX Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $GNTX recently. We have seen 6 analysts offer price targets for $GNTX in the last 6 months, with a median target of $25.0.

Here are some recent targets:

David Leiker from Baird set a target price of $26.0 on 07/11/2025

on 07/11/2025 Ronald Jewsikow from Guggenheim set a target price of $24.0 on 04/22/2025

on 04/22/2025 Joseph Spak from UBS set a target price of $21.0 on 04/10/2025

on 04/10/2025 Mark Delaney from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $23.0 on 04/10/2025

on 04/10/2025 Josh Nichols from B. Riley Securities set a target price of $32.5 on 02/03/2025

on 02/03/2025 Ryan Brinkman from JP Morgan set a target price of $32.0 on 02/03/2025

$GNTX Insider Trading Activity

$GNTX insiders have traded $GNTX stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GNTX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JOSEPH B JR ANDERSON sold 3,764 shares for an estimated $86,076

$GNTX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 253 institutional investors add shares of $GNTX stock to their portfolio, and 259 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.