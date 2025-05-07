New Analyst Forecast: $GNRC Given 'Buy' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $GNRC. Janney Montgomery gave a rating of 'Buy' for $GNRC.

$GNRC Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $GNRC in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Janney Montgomery issued a "Buy" rating on 05/07/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $GNRC, check out Quiver Quantitative's $GNRC forecast page.

$GNRC Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $GNRC stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GNRC stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN sold up to $15,000 on 04/08.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

$GNRC Insider Trading Activity

$GNRC insiders have traded $GNRC stock on the open market 11 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 11 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GNRC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

AARON JAGDFELD (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 39,993 shares for an estimated $7,473,693 .

. YORK A. RAGEN (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 29,081 shares for an estimated $5,371,992 .

. ERIK WILDE (President Domestic C&I) sold 4,332 shares for an estimated $836,379

RAJENDRA KUMAR KANURU (EVP, GC, Corp. Secretary) sold 3,187 shares for an estimated $585,069

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$GNRC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 325 institutional investors add shares of $GNRC stock to their portfolio, and 386 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.