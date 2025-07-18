New Analyst Forecast: $GNRC Given $170.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $GNRC. Christine Cho from Barclays set a price target of 170.0 for GNRC.

$GNRC Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $GNRC recently. We have seen 12 analysts offer price targets for $GNRC in the last 6 months, with a median target of $169.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Christine Cho from Barclays set a target price of $170.0 on 07/18/2025

on 07/18/2025 Tommy Moll from Stephens & Co. set a target price of $175.0 on 05/27/2025

on 05/27/2025 Stephen Gengaro from Stifel set a target price of $195.0 on 05/01/2025

on 05/01/2025 Jeff Osborne from TD Securities set a target price of $155.0 on 05/01/2025

on 05/01/2025 Praneeth Satish from Wells Fargo set a target price of $128.0 on 05/01/2025

on 05/01/2025 Michael Halloran from Baird set a target price of $127.0 on 05/01/2025

on 05/01/2025 George Gianarikas from Canaccord Genuity set a target price of $180.0 on 05/01/2025

$GNRC Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $GNRC stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GNRC stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN sold up to $15,000 on 04/08.

on 04/08. REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON sold up to $15,000 on 04/01.

$GNRC Insider Trading Activity

$GNRC insiders have traded $GNRC stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GNRC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

AARON JAGDFELD (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 15,000 shares for an estimated $2,075,100.

$GNRC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 323 institutional investors add shares of $GNRC stock to their portfolio, and 402 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

