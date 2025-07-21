New Analyst Forecast: $GNLX Given $10.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $GNLX. Christopher Liu from LUCID CAPITAL MARKETS set a price target of 10.0 for GNLX.

$GNLX Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $GNLX recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $GNLX in the last 6 months, with a median target of $23.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Christopher Liu from LUCID CAPITAL MARKETS set a target price of $10.0 on 07/21/2025

on 07/21/2025 Bruce Jackson from Benchmark set a target price of $23.0 on 05/08/2025

on 05/08/2025 Emily Bodnar from HC Wainwright & Co. set a target price of $30.0 on 03/31/2025

$GNLX Insider Trading Activity

$GNLX insiders have traded $GNLX stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GNLX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

THOMAS ZINDRICK (President and CEO) sold 10,764 shares for an estimated $31,430

YONG YU (VP, Clinical Trial Operations) sold 5,579 shares for an estimated $16,290

JOSEPH CAPPELLO (VP, Pharmaceutical Development) sold 4,737 shares for an estimated $13,832

SEAN RYDER (General Counsel) sold 4,475 shares for an estimated $13,067

RALPH SMALLING (Head of Regulatory) sold 1,259 shares for an estimated $3,676

$GNLX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 50 institutional investors add shares of $GNLX stock to their portfolio, and 18 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

