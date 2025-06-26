New Analyst Forecast: $GMS Given 'Market Perform' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $GMS. Raymond James gave a rating of 'Market Perform' for $GMS.

$GMS Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $GMS in the last several months. We have seen 5 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Stephens issued a "Overweight" rating on 06/20/2025

Pivotal Research issued a "Buy" rating on 06/20/2025

Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 06/20/2025

Deutsche Bank issued a "Buy" rating on 06/20/2025

JMP Securities issued a "Outperform" rating on 06/20/2025

$GMS Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $GMS recently. We have seen 6 analysts offer price targets for $GMS in the last 6 months, with a median target of $80.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Mike Dahl from RBC Capital set a target price of $95.2 on 06/20/2025

on 06/20/2025 David Manthey from Robert W. Baird set a target price of $93.0 on 06/17/2025

on 06/17/2025 Keith Hughes from Truist Financial set a target price of $80.0 on 06/17/2025

on 06/17/2025 An analyst from UBS set a target price of $80.0 on 03/07/2025

on 03/07/2025 An analyst from D.A. Davidson set a target price of $80.0 on 03/07/2025

$GMS Insider Trading Activity

$GMS insiders have traded $GMS stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GMS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

THERON I GILLIAM sold 12,474 shares for an estimated $916,340

JOHN C JR TURNER (President and CEO) purchased 3,650 shares for an estimated $255,500

$GMS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 119 institutional investors add shares of $GMS stock to their portfolio, and 187 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

