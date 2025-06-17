Stocks
GMS

New Analyst Forecast: $GMS Given $93.0 Price Target

June 17, 2025 — 06:20 am EDT

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $GMS. David Manthey from Robert W. Baird set a price target of 93.0 for GMS.

$GMS Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $GMS recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $GMS in the last 6 months, with a median target of $80.0.

Here are some recent targets:

  • David Manthey from Robert W. Baird set a target price of $93.0 on 06/17/2025
  • Keith Hughes from Truist Financial set a target price of $80.0 on 06/17/2025
  • An analyst from UBS set a target price of $80.0 on 03/07/2025
  • An analyst from RBC Capital set a target price of $65.0 on 03/07/2025
  • An analyst from D.A. Davidson set a target price of $80.0 on 03/07/2025

$GMS Insider Trading Activity

$GMS insiders have traded $GMS stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GMS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • THERON I GILLIAM sold 12,474 shares for an estimated $916,340
  • JOHN C JR TURNER (President and CEO) purchased 3,650 shares for an estimated $255,500

$GMS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 119 institutional investors add shares of $GMS stock to their portfolio, and 187 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

