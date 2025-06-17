New Analyst Forecast: $GMS Given $93.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $GMS. David Manthey from Robert W. Baird set a price target of 93.0 for GMS.
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $GMS, check out Quiver Quantitative's $GMS forecast page.
$GMS Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $GMS recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $GMS in the last 6 months, with a median target of $80.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- David Manthey from Robert W. Baird set a target price of $93.0 on 06/17/2025
- Keith Hughes from Truist Financial set a target price of $80.0 on 06/17/2025
- An analyst from UBS set a target price of $80.0 on 03/07/2025
- An analyst from RBC Capital set a target price of $65.0 on 03/07/2025
- An analyst from D.A. Davidson set a target price of $80.0 on 03/07/2025
$GMS Insider Trading Activity
$GMS insiders have traded $GMS stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GMS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- THERON I GILLIAM sold 12,474 shares for an estimated $916,340
- JOHN C JR TURNER (President and CEO) purchased 3,650 shares for an estimated $255,500
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$GMS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 119 institutional investors add shares of $GMS stock to their portfolio, and 187 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- COLISEUM CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC added 1,547,999 shares (+81.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $113,267,086
- PACER ADVISORS, INC. removed 941,032 shares (-73.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $68,855,311
- RIVER ROAD ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC added 832,721 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $60,930,195
- CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS removed 793,740 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $67,332,964
- VANGUARD GROUP INC removed 505,513 shares (-9.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $36,988,386
- FEDERATED HERMES, INC. removed 328,825 shares (-37.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $24,060,125
- CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS removed 309,000 shares (-50.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $22,609,530
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.