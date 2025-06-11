New Analyst Forecast: $GMED Given 'Overweight' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $GMED. Barclays gave a rating of 'Overweight' for $GMED.

$GMED Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $GMED in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 06/10/2025

$GMED Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $GMED stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GMED stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER sold up to $15,000 on 04/09.

$GMED Insider Trading Activity

$GMED insiders have traded $GMED stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GMED stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

KEITH W PFEIL (COO, CFO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 14,167 shares for an estimated $1,250,770 .

. ANN D RHOADS sold 7,500 shares for an estimated $590,100

$GMED Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 294 institutional investors add shares of $GMED stock to their portfolio, and 246 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

