Stocks
GMED

New Analyst Forecast: $GMED Given 'Overweight' Rating

June 11, 2025 — 02:28 am EDT

Written by Quiver ForecastTracker for Quiver Quantitative->

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $GMED. Barclays gave a rating of 'Overweight' for $GMED.

$GMED Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $GMED in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

  • Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 06/10/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $GMED, check out Quiver Quantitative's $GMED forecast page.

$GMED Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $GMED stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GMED stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

$GMED Insider Trading Activity

$GMED insiders have traded $GMED stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GMED stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • KEITH W PFEIL (COO, CFO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 14,167 shares for an estimated $1,250,770.
  • ANN D RHOADS sold 7,500 shares for an estimated $590,100

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$GMED Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 294 institutional investors add shares of $GMED stock to their portfolio, and 246 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

  • CITADEL ADVISORS LLC removed 2,286,313 shares (-88.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $167,358,111
  • MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 1,681,066 shares (-99.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $123,054,031
  • INVESCO LTD. added 1,553,154 shares (+331.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $113,690,872
  • MADISON AVENUE PARTNERS, LP removed 1,137,050 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $94,045,405
  • WILLIAM BLAIR INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC added 1,041,144 shares (+84.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $76,211,740
  • UBS GROUP AG added 665,953 shares (+194.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $48,747,759
  • SELECT EQUITY GROUP, L.P. removed 626,640 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $45,870,048

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.


This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Quiver Quantitative logo
Quiver Quantitative Contributor
Track the performance and holdings of backtested trading strategies built on Quiver's datasets-> Build and test your own strategies, using Quiver's data-> Be the first to know the most important updates across all our datasets-> More articles by this author->

Stocks mentioned

GMED

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.