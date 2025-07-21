New Analyst Forecast: $GMED Given 'Hold' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $GMED. Needham gave a rating of 'Hold' for $GMED.
$GMED Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $GMED in the last several months. We have seen 5 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 07/15/2025
- Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/09/2025
- Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 02/24/2025
- Stifel issued a "Buy" rating on 02/21/2025
- Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 02/21/2025
$GMED Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $GMED recently. We have seen 6 analysts offer price targets for $GMED in the last 6 months, with a median target of $86.5.
Here are some recent targets:
- Drew Ranieri from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $68.0 on 07/15/2025
- Richard Newitter from Truist Securities set a target price of $68.0 on 05/12/2025
- Matt O'Brien from Piper Sandler set a target price of $80.0 on 05/09/2025
- Matt Miksic from Barclays set a target price of $103.0 on 02/24/2025
- Mathew Blackman from Stifel set a target price of $94.0 on 02/21/2025
- Vik Chopra from Wells Fargo set a target price of $93.0 on 02/21/2025
$GMED Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $GMED stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GMED stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER sold up to $15,000 on 04/09.
$GMED Insider Trading Activity
$GMED insiders have traded $GMED stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GMED stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- ANN D RHOADS sold 7,500 shares for an estimated $590,100
$GMED Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 281 institutional investors add shares of $GMED stock to their portfolio, and 221 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC removed 2,286,313 shares (-88.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $167,358,111
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 1,681,066 shares (-99.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $123,054,031
- INVESCO LTD. added 1,553,154 shares (+331.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $113,690,872
- WILLIAM BLAIR INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC added 1,041,144 shares (+84.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $76,211,740
- UBS GROUP AG added 665,953 shares (+194.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $48,747,759
- SELECT EQUITY GROUP, L.P. removed 626,640 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $45,870,048
- BOSTON TRUST WALDEN CORP removed 619,652 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $45,358,526
