New Analyst Forecast: $GMED Given 'Hold' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $GMED. Needham gave a rating of 'Hold' for $GMED.

$GMED Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $GMED in the last several months. We have seen 5 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 07/15/2025

Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/09/2025

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 02/24/2025

Stifel issued a "Buy" rating on 02/21/2025

Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 02/21/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $GMED, check out Quiver Quantitative's $GMED forecast page.

$GMED Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $GMED recently. We have seen 6 analysts offer price targets for $GMED in the last 6 months, with a median target of $86.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Drew Ranieri from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $68.0 on 07/15/2025

on 07/15/2025 Richard Newitter from Truist Securities set a target price of $68.0 on 05/12/2025

on 05/12/2025 Matt O'Brien from Piper Sandler set a target price of $80.0 on 05/09/2025

on 05/09/2025 Matt Miksic from Barclays set a target price of $103.0 on 02/24/2025

on 02/24/2025 Mathew Blackman from Stifel set a target price of $94.0 on 02/21/2025

on 02/21/2025 Vik Chopra from Wells Fargo set a target price of $93.0 on 02/21/2025

$GMED Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $GMED stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GMED stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER sold up to $15,000 on 04/09.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

$GMED Insider Trading Activity

$GMED insiders have traded $GMED stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GMED stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ANN D RHOADS sold 7,500 shares for an estimated $590,100

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$GMED Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 281 institutional investors add shares of $GMED stock to their portfolio, and 221 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.