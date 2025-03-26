New Analyst Forecast: $GME Given 'Underperform' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $GME. Wedbush gave a rating of 'Underperform' for $GME.

$GME Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $GME in the last several months. We have seen 0 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Wedbush issued a "Underperform" rating on 03/26/2025

$GME Insider Trading Activity

$GME insiders have traded $GME stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GME stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MARK HAYMOND ROBINSON (General Counsel and Secretary) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 17,244 shares for an estimated $380,558 .

. DANIEL WILLIAM MOORE (PFO and PAO) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 7,867 shares for an estimated $177,321.

$GME Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 199 institutional investors add shares of $GME stock to their portfolio, and 109 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

