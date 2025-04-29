New Analyst Forecast: $GMAB Given 'Buy' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $GMAB. HSBC gave a rating of 'Buy' for $GMAB.

$GMAB Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $GMAB in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

HSBC issued a "Buy" rating on 04/28/2025

William Blair issued a "Outperform" rating on 03/10/2025

$GMAB Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $GMAB stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GMAB stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 01/16 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 12/16.

$GMAB Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 117 institutional investors add shares of $GMAB stock to their portfolio, and 120 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

