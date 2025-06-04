New Analyst Forecast: $GM Given 'Market Perform' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $GM. UBS gave a rating of 'Market Perform' for $GM.
$GM Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $GM in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 3 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 06/04/2025
- Bernstein issued a "Underperform" rating on 05/05/2025
- Barclays issued a "Negative" rating on 04/15/2025
- Cowen & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 03/06/2025
- Wells Fargo issued a "Underweight" rating on 02/03/2025
- Evercore ISI issued a "Outperform" rating on 12/13/2024
$GM Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $GM recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $GM in the last 6 months, with a median target of $50.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Vijay Rakesh from Mizuho Securities set a target price of $58.0 on 05/16/2025
- Daniel Roeska from Bernstein set a target price of $36.0 on 05/05/2025
- Joseph Spak from UBS set a target price of $50.0 on 05/02/2025
$GM Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $GM stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GM stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN purchased up to $15,000 on 04/08.
- REPRESENTATIVE GILBERT RAY CISNEROS, JR. sold up to $15,000 on 02/26.
$GM Insider Trading Activity
$GM insiders have traded $GM stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- ALFRED F JR KELLY purchased 12,000 shares for an estimated $607,920
$GM Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 589 institutional investors add shares of $GM stock to their portfolio, and 763 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP removed 12,322,756 shares (-56.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $579,539,214
- CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS removed 9,347,076 shares (-35.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $439,592,984
- AQR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 8,012,743 shares (+146.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $376,839,303
- BLACKROCK, INC. removed 6,955,731 shares (-7.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $327,128,028
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 6,395,375 shares (+6.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $300,774,486
- JACOBS LEVY EQUITY MANAGEMENT, INC removed 5,478,062 shares (-89.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $257,633,255
- VIKING GLOBAL INVESTORS LP added 4,608,582 shares (+178.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $216,741,611
