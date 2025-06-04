Stocks
GM

New Analyst Forecast: $GM Given 'Market Perform' Rating

June 04, 2025 — 02:27 pm EDT

Written by Quiver ForecastTracker for Quiver Quantitative->

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $GM. UBS gave a rating of 'Market Perform' for $GM.

$GM Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $GM in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 3 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

  • Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 06/04/2025
  • Bernstein issued a "Underperform" rating on 05/05/2025
  • Barclays issued a "Negative" rating on 04/15/2025
  • Cowen & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 03/06/2025
  • Wells Fargo issued a "Underweight" rating on 02/03/2025
  • Evercore ISI issued a "Outperform" rating on 12/13/2024

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $GM, check out Quiver Quantitative's $GM forecast page.

$GM Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $GM recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $GM in the last 6 months, with a median target of $50.0.

Here are some recent targets:

  • Vijay Rakesh from Mizuho Securities set a target price of $58.0 on 05/16/2025
  • Daniel Roeska from Bernstein set a target price of $36.0 on 05/05/2025
  • Joseph Spak from UBS set a target price of $50.0 on 05/02/2025

$GM Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $GM stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GM stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

$GM Insider Trading Activity

$GM insiders have traded $GM stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$GM Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 589 institutional investors add shares of $GM stock to their portfolio, and 763 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.


This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Stocks mentioned

GM

