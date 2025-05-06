New Analyst Forecast: $GM Given $50.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $GM. Joseph Spak from UBS set a price target of 50.0 for GM.
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $GM, check out Quiver Quantitative's $GM forecast page.
$GM Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $GM stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GM stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE GILBERT RAY CISNEROS, JR. sold up to $15,000 on 02/26.
To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.
$GM Insider Trading Activity
$GM insiders have traded $GM stock on the open market 9 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 8 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- CRAIG B. GLIDDEN (Executive Vice President & GC) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 383,142 shares for an estimated $21,696,752.
- MARY T BARRA (Chair & CEO) sold 206,824 shares for an estimated $11,913,062
- MARK L REUSS (President) sold 122,283 shares for an estimated $6,745,130
- ALFRED F JR KELLY purchased 12,000 shares for an estimated $607,920
- RORY HARVEY (Executive Vice President) sold 8,919 shares for an estimated $535,229
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$GM Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 563 institutional investors add shares of $GM stock to their portfolio, and 681 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS removed 22,218,452 shares (-46.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,183,576,938
- ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP removed 8,347,526 shares (-27.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $444,672,710
- CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS removed 7,196,697 shares (-71.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $383,368,049
- BLACKROCK, INC. removed 6,955,731 shares (-7.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $327,128,028
- HOTCHKIS & WILEY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 6,366,002 shares (-36.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $339,116,926
- BARCLAYS PLC removed 5,419,215 shares (-70.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $288,681,583
- FMR LLC removed 4,217,131 shares (-21.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $224,646,568
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.