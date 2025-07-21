New Analyst Forecast: $GLXY Given $36.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $GLXY. Patrick Moley from Piper Sandler set a price target of 36.0 for GLXY.

$GLXY Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $GLXY recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $GLXY in the last 6 months, with a median target of $33.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Patrick Moley from Piper Sandler set a target price of $36.0 on 07/21/2025

on 07/21/2025 Joseph Vafi from Canaccord Genuity set a target price of $33.0 on 07/03/2025

on 07/03/2025 Chris Brendler from Rosenblatt set a target price of $25.0 on 06/24/2025

on 06/24/2025 Mike Colonnese from HC Wainwright & Co. set a target price of $30.0 on 03/31/2025

on 03/31/2025 Brett Knoblauch from Cantor Fitzgerald set a target price of $44.0 on 01/29/2025

$GLXY Insider Trading Activity

$GLXY insiders have traded $GLXY stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 8 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GLXY stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MICHAEL NOVOGRATZ (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 7,753,842 shares for an estimated $140,325,155 .

. GROUP INVESTMENTS LLC GALAXY has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 7,753,842 shares for an estimated $140,325,155 .

. CHRISTOPHER C FERRARO (President and CIO) sold 1,250,000 shares for an estimated $22,621,875

ERIN ELIZABETH BROWN (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 441,660 shares for an estimated $8,350,116 .

. ANDREW N SIEGEL (General Counsel & CCO) sold 223,169 shares for an estimated $4,038,800

