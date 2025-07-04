Stocks
New Analyst Forecast: $GLXY Given $33.0 Price Target

July 04, 2025 — 04:52 pm EDT

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $GLXY. Joseph Vafi from Galaxy Digital set a price target of 33.0 for GLXY.

$GLXY Insider Trading Activity

$GLXY insiders have traded $GLXY stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 8 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GLXY stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • MICHAEL NOVOGRATZ (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 7,753,842 shares for an estimated $140,325,155.
  • GROUP INVESTMENTS LLC GALAXY has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 7,753,842 shares for an estimated $140,325,155.
  • CHRISTOPHER C FERRARO (President and CIO) sold 1,250,000 shares for an estimated $22,621,875
  • ERIN ELIZABETH BROWN (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 441,660 shares for an estimated $8,350,116.
  • ANDREW N SIEGEL (General Counsel & CCO) sold 223,169 shares for an estimated $4,038,800

