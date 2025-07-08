New Analyst Forecast: $GLW Given 'Outperform' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $GLW. Corning gave a rating of 'Outperform' for $GLW.
$GLW Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $GLW in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Corning issued a "Outperform" rating on 07/08/2025
$GLW Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $GLW recently. We have seen 7 analysts offer price targets for $GLW in the last 6 months, with a median target of $52.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Meta Marshall from Corning set a target price of $50.0 on 07/08/2025
$GLW Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $GLW stock 9 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 7 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GLW stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER has traded it 6 times. They made 4 purchases worth up to $60,000 on 05/28, 05/22, 01/30, 01/27 and 2 sales worth up to $65,000 on 04/17, 04/09.
- REPRESENTATIVE MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE has traded it 2 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 05/14, 05/05 and 0 sales.
- REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN purchased up to $15,000 on 04/08.
$GLW Insider Trading Activity
$GLW insiders have traded $GLW stock on the open market 12 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 12 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GLW stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- WENDELL P WEEKS (Chairman and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 100,000 shares for an estimated $5,007,964.
- ERIC S MUSSER (President and COO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 50,000 shares for an estimated $2,580,022.
- SOUMYA SEETHARAM (Senior Vice President & CDIO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 20,818 shares for an estimated $1,041,082.
- MICHAEL ALAN BELL has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 22,471 shares for an estimated $1,002,932.
- STEFAN BECKER (SVP, Finance & Corp Controller) sold 17,106 shares for an estimated $849,838
- JOHN Z ZHANG (Exec. Vice President & CCDO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 17,610 shares for an estimated $848,972.
- EDWARD A SCHLESINGER (Exec. Vice President and CFO) sold 4,464 shares for an estimated $222,533
$GLW Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 679 institutional investors add shares of $GLW stock to their portfolio, and 623 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ removed 10,329,772 shares (-37.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $472,896,962
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP removed 10,167,359 shares (-35.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $465,461,695
- POINTSTATE CAPITAL LP added 5,551,358 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $254,141,169
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ added 4,209,435 shares (+31.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $192,707,934
- LONDON CO OF VIRGINIA added 4,015,509 shares (+746.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $183,830,002
- VANGUARD GROUP INC removed 3,534,033 shares (-3.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $161,788,030
- POINT72 ASSET MANAGEMENT, L.P. added 3,281,046 shares (+183.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $150,206,285
