New Analyst Forecast: $GLW Given 'Outperform' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $GLW. Corning gave a rating of 'Outperform' for $GLW.

$GLW Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $GLW in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Corning issued a "Outperform" rating on 07/08/2025

$GLW Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $GLW recently. We have seen 7 analysts offer price targets for $GLW in the last 6 months, with a median target of $52.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Meta Marshall from Corning set a target price of $50.0 on 07/08/2025

$GLW Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $GLW stock 9 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 7 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GLW stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER has traded it 6 times. They made 4 purchases worth up to $60,000 on 05/28, 05/22, 01/30, 01/27 and 2 sales worth up to $65,000 on 04/17, 04/09.

on 05/28, 05/22, 01/30, 01/27 and 2 sales worth up to on 04/17, 04/09. REPRESENTATIVE MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE has traded it 2 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 05/14, 05/05 and 0 sales.

on 05/14, 05/05 and 0 sales. REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN purchased up to $15,000 on 04/08.

$GLW Insider Trading Activity

$GLW insiders have traded $GLW stock on the open market 12 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 12 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GLW stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

WENDELL P WEEKS (Chairman and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 100,000 shares for an estimated $5,007,964 .

. ERIC S MUSSER (President and COO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 50,000 shares for an estimated $2,580,022 .

. SOUMYA SEETHARAM (Senior Vice President & CDIO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 20,818 shares for an estimated $1,041,082 .

. MICHAEL ALAN BELL has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 22,471 shares for an estimated $1,002,932 .

. STEFAN BECKER (SVP, Finance & Corp Controller) sold 17,106 shares for an estimated $849,838

JOHN Z ZHANG (Exec. Vice President & CCDO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 17,610 shares for an estimated $848,972 .

. EDWARD A SCHLESINGER (Exec. Vice President and CFO) sold 4,464 shares for an estimated $222,533

$GLW Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 679 institutional investors add shares of $GLW stock to their portfolio, and 623 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

