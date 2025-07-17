Stocks
New Analyst Forecast: $GLW Given $62.0 Price Target

July 17, 2025 — 04:20 pm EDT

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $GLW. Samik Chatterjee from JP Morgan set a price target of 62.0 for GLW.

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $GLW recently. We have seen 9 analysts offer price targets for $GLW in the last 6 months, with a median target of $59.0.

Here are some recent targets:

  • Samik Chatterjee from JP Morgan set a target price of $62.0 on 07/17/2025
  • John Roberts from Mizuho set a target price of $59.0 on 07/15/2025
  • Asiya Merchant from Citigroup set a target price of $60.0 on 07/11/2025
  • Joshua Spector from UBS set a target price of $57.0 on 07/09/2025
  • Meta Marshall from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $50.0 on 07/08/2025
  • Martin Yang from Oppenheimer set a target price of $55.0 on 04/30/2025
  • Wamsi Mohan from B of A Securities set a target price of $68.0 on 03/19/2025

Members of Congress have traded $GLW stock 9 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 7 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GLW stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

$GLW insiders have traded $GLW stock on the open market 12 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 12 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GLW stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • WENDELL P WEEKS (Chairman and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 100,000 shares for an estimated $5,007,964.
  • ERIC S MUSSER (President and COO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 50,000 shares for an estimated $2,580,022.
  • SOUMYA SEETHARAM (Senior Vice President & CDIO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 20,818 shares for an estimated $1,041,082.
  • MICHAEL ALAN BELL has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 22,471 shares for an estimated $1,002,932.
  • STEFAN BECKER (SVP, Finance & Corp Controller) sold 17,106 shares for an estimated $849,838
  • JOHN Z ZHANG (Exec. Vice President & CCDO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 17,610 shares for an estimated $848,972.
  • EDWARD A SCHLESINGER (Exec. Vice President and CFO) sold 4,464 shares for an estimated $222,533

We have seen 708 institutional investors add shares of $GLW stock to their portfolio, and 631 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

