New Analyst Forecast: $GLOB Given 'Neutral' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $GLOB. Goldman Sachs gave a rating of 'Neutral' for $GLOB.

$GLOB Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $GLOB in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Susquehanna issued a "Positive" rating on 04/23/2025

Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 01/21/2025

$GLOB Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $GLOB recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $GLOB in the last 6 months, with a median target of $207.5.

Here are some recent targets:

James Friedman from Susquehanna set a target price of $160.0 on 04/23/2025

on 04/23/2025 Surinder Thind from Jefferies set a target price of $255.0 on 01/21/2025

$GLOB Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 214 institutional investors add shares of $GLOB stock to their portfolio, and 227 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

