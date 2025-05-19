New Analyst Forecast: $GLOB Given 'Neutral' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $GLOB. Goldman Sachs gave a rating of 'Neutral' for $GLOB.
$GLOB Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $GLOB in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Susquehanna issued a "Positive" rating on 04/23/2025
- Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 01/21/2025
$GLOB Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $GLOB recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $GLOB in the last 6 months, with a median target of $207.5.
Here are some recent targets:
- James Friedman from Susquehanna set a target price of $160.0 on 04/23/2025
- Surinder Thind from Jefferies set a target price of $255.0 on 01/21/2025
$GLOB Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 214 institutional investors add shares of $GLOB stock to their portfolio, and 227 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ removed 1,034,257 shares (-23.3%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $121,752,734
- INVESCO LTD. added 835,859 shares (+764.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $98,397,321
- JENNISON ASSOCIATES LLC removed 802,547 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $94,475,832
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO removed 801,535 shares (-31.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $94,356,700
- ROYAL BANK OF CANADA added 745,848 shares (+293.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $87,801,226
- WESTFIELD CAPITAL MANAGEMENT CO LP added 554,938 shares (+209.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $65,327,301
- FMR LLC removed 550,657 shares (-99.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $64,823,342
