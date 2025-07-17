New Analyst Forecast: $GLOB Given $87.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $GLOB. Bryan Keane from Deutsche Bank set a price target of 87.0 for GLOB.
$GLOB Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $GLOB recently. We have seen 12 analysts offer price targets for $GLOB in the last 6 months, with a median target of $122.5.
Here are some recent targets:
- Bryan Keane from Deutsche Bank set a target price of $87.0 on 07/17/2025
- Joseph Vafi from Canaccord Genuity set a target price of $97.0 on 06/26/2025
- Jonathan Lee from Guggenheim set a target price of $125.0 on 06/10/2025
- Leonardo Olmos from UBS set a target price of $120.0 on 05/29/2025
- Dan Dolev from Mizuho set a target price of $153.0 on 05/19/2025
- James Schneider from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $120.0 on 05/19/2025
- Arvind Ramnani from Piper Sandler set a target price of $116.0 on 05/16/2025
$GLOB Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 200 institutional investors add shares of $GLOB stock to their portfolio, and 209 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ removed 1,034,257 shares (-23.3%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $121,752,734
- INVESCO LTD. added 835,859 shares (+764.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $98,397,321
- JENNISON ASSOCIATES LLC removed 802,547 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $94,475,832
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO removed 801,535 shares (-31.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $94,356,700
- ROYAL BANK OF CANADA added 745,848 shares (+293.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $87,801,226
- WESTFIELD CAPITAL MANAGEMENT CO LP added 554,938 shares (+209.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $65,327,301
- FMR LLC removed 550,657 shares (-99.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $64,823,342
