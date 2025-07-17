New Analyst Forecast: $GLOB Given $87.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $GLOB. Bryan Keane from Deutsche Bank set a price target of 87.0 for GLOB.

$GLOB Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $GLOB recently. We have seen 12 analysts offer price targets for $GLOB in the last 6 months, with a median target of $122.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Bryan Keane from Deutsche Bank set a target price of $87.0 on 07/17/2025

on 07/17/2025 Joseph Vafi from Canaccord Genuity set a target price of $97.0 on 06/26/2025

on 06/26/2025 Jonathan Lee from Guggenheim set a target price of $125.0 on 06/10/2025

on 06/10/2025 Leonardo Olmos from UBS set a target price of $120.0 on 05/29/2025

on 05/29/2025 Dan Dolev from Mizuho set a target price of $153.0 on 05/19/2025

on 05/19/2025 James Schneider from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $120.0 on 05/19/2025

on 05/19/2025 Arvind Ramnani from Piper Sandler set a target price of $116.0 on 05/16/2025

$GLOB Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 200 institutional investors add shares of $GLOB stock to their portfolio, and 209 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

