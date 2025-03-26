New Analyst Forecast: $GLBE Given 'Overweight' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $GLBE. Morgan Stanley gave a rating of 'Overweight' for $GLBE.

$GLBE Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $GLBE in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 03/26/2025

Needham issued a "Buy" rating on 12/03/2024

Piper Sandler issued a "Buy" rating on 10/18/2024

$GLBE Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $GLBE recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $GLBE in the last 6 months, with a median target of $55.0.

Here are some recent targets:

James Faucette from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $55.0 on 02/18/2025

on 02/18/2025 Scott Berg from Needham set a target price of $55.0 on 12/03/2024

$GLBE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 179 institutional investors add shares of $GLBE stock to their portfolio, and 111 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

