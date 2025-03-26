News & Insights

Stocks
GLBE

New Analyst Forecast: $GLBE Given 'Overweight' Rating

March 26, 2025 — 12:27 pm EDT

Written by Quiver ForecastTracker for Quiver Quantitative->

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $GLBE. Morgan Stanley gave a rating of 'Overweight' for $GLBE.

$GLBE Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $GLBE in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

  • Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 03/26/2025
  • Needham issued a "Buy" rating on 12/03/2024
  • Piper Sandler issued a "Buy" rating on 10/18/2024

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $GLBE, check out Quiver Quantitative's $GLBE forecast page.

$GLBE Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $GLBE recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $GLBE in the last 6 months, with a median target of $55.0.

Here are some recent targets:

  • James Faucette from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $55.0 on 02/18/2025
  • Scott Berg from Needham set a target price of $55.0 on 12/03/2024

$GLBE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 179 institutional investors add shares of $GLBE stock to their portfolio, and 111 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.


This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Quiver Quantitative logo
Quiver Quantitative Contributor
Track the performance and holdings of backtested trading strategies built on Quiver's datasets-> Build and test your own strategies, using Quiver's data-> Be the first to know the most important updates across all our datasets-> More articles by this author->

Stocks mentioned

GLBE

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.