New Analyst Forecast: $GLBE Given $55.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $GLBE. Brian Peterson from Raymond James set a price target of 55.0 for GLBE.
$GLBE Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $GLBE recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $GLBE in the last 6 months, with a median target of $46.5.
Here are some recent targets:
- Brian Peterson from Raymond James set a target price of $55.0 on 05/15/2025
- Scott Berg from Needham set a target price of $40.0 on 04/22/2025
- Will Nance from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $47.0 on 04/02/2025
- James Faucette from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $46.0 on 03/26/2025
$GLBE Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 180 institutional investors add shares of $GLBE stock to their portfolio, and 146 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- DRAGONEER INVESTMENT GROUP, LLC removed 3,646,299 shares (-30.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $129,990,559
- FRED ALGER MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 2,543,815 shares (-60.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $90,687,004
- CADIAN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP added 2,014,000 shares (+479.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $71,799,100
- ABDIEL CAPITAL ADVISORS, LP removed 1,604,212 shares (-41.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $57,190,157
- JENNISON ASSOCIATES LLC added 1,414,360 shares (+33950.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $50,421,934
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 912,936 shares (+47.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $32,546,168
- HOOD RIVER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 905,174 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $32,269,453
