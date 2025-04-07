New Analyst Forecast: $GLBE Given $47.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $GLBE. Will Nance from Goldman Sachs set a price target of 47.0 for GLBE.
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $GLBE, check out Quiver Quantitative's $GLBE forecast page.
$GLBE Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $GLBE recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $GLBE in the last 6 months, with a median target of $47.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Will Nance from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $47.0 on 04/02/2025
- James Faucette from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $46.0 on 03/26/2025
- Scott Berg from Needham set a target price of $55.0 on 12/03/2024
$GLBE Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 175 institutional investors add shares of $GLBE stock to their portfolio, and 93 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- VITRUVIAN PARTNERS LLP removed 3,600,246 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $196,321,414
- DRAGONEER INVESTMENT GROUP, LLC removed 3,302,882 shares (-21.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $180,106,155
- CADIAN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP removed 2,925,115 shares (-87.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $159,506,520
- FRED ALGER MANAGEMENT, LLC added 2,847,868 shares (+204.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $155,294,242
- ABDIEL CAPITAL ADVISORS, LP removed 2,012,082 shares (-33.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $109,718,831
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 1,859,567 shares (-82.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $101,402,188
- KODAI CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP removed 1,392,006 shares (-90.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $75,906,087
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.