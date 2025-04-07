Stocks
New Analyst Forecast: $GLBE Given $47.0 Price Target

April 07, 2025 — 12:21 pm EDT

April 07, 2025 — 12:21 am EDT

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $GLBE. Will Nance from Goldman Sachs set a price target of 47.0 for GLBE.

$GLBE Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $GLBE recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $GLBE in the last 6 months, with a median target of $47.0.

Here are some recent targets:

  • Will Nance from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $47.0 on 04/02/2025
  • James Faucette from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $46.0 on 03/26/2025
  • Scott Berg from Needham set a target price of $55.0 on 12/03/2024

$GLBE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 175 institutional investors add shares of $GLBE stock to their portfolio, and 93 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

