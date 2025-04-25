New Analyst Forecast: $GLBE Given $40.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $GLBE. Scott Berg from Needham set a price target of 40.0 for GLBE.

$GLBE Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $GLBE recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $GLBE in the last 6 months, with a median target of $46.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Scott Berg from Needham set a target price of $40.0 on 04/22/2025

on 04/22/2025 Will Nance from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $47.0 on 04/02/2025

on 04/02/2025 James Faucette from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $46.0 on 03/26/2025

$GLBE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 178 institutional investors add shares of $GLBE stock to their portfolio, and 100 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

