GKOS

New Analyst Forecast: $GKOS Given $135.0 Price Target

May 06, 2025 — 10:24 am EDT

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $GKOS. Richard Newitter from Truist Financial set a price target of 135.0 for GKOS.

$GKOS Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $GKOS recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $GKOS in the last 6 months, with a median target of $135.0.

Here are some recent targets:

  • Richard Newitter from Truist Financial set a target price of $135.0 on 05/01/2025
  • Thomas Stephan from Stifel Nicolaus set a target price of $175.0 on 12/31/2024
  • Patrick Wood from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $120.0 on 12/02/2024

$GKOS Insider Trading Activity

$GKOS insiders have traded $GKOS stock on the open market 9 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 9 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GKOS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • MARK J FOLEY sold 20,687 shares for an estimated $2,497,334
  • GILBERT H KLIMAN has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 12,000 shares for an estimated $1,790,820.
  • TOMAS NAVRATIL (CHIEF DEVELOPMENT OFFICER) sold 3,416 shares for an estimated $502,630
  • JOSEPH E GILLIAM (PRESIDENT & COO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,328 shares for an estimated $498,715.
  • ALEX R. THURMAN (SVP & CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 1,520 shares for an estimated $162,398.

$GKOS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 155 institutional investors add shares of $GKOS stock to their portfolio, and 161 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

