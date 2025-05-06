New Analyst Forecast: $ONTO Given 'Neutral' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $ONTO. Cantor Fitzgerald gave a rating of 'Neutral' for $ONTO.
$ONTO Insider Trading Activity
$ONTO insiders have traded $ONTO stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 8 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ONTO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- MICHAEL P PLISINSKI (CEO) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 85,000 shares for an estimated $18,012,763.
- SRINIVAS VEDULA (SVP, Customer Success) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,065 shares for an estimated $209,895.
- MARK SLICER (Chief Financial Officer) sold 1,100 shares for an estimated $176,451
$ONTO Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 265 institutional investors add shares of $ONTO stock to their portfolio, and 275 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC removed 558,772 shares (-75.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $93,130,529
- T. ROWE PRICE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. removed 457,917 shares (-77.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $76,321,026
- ARTISAN PARTNERS LIMITED PARTNERSHIP added 444,860 shares (+41.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $74,144,816
- MASSACHUSETTS FINANCIAL SERVICES CO /MA/ added 421,165 shares (+48.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $51,104,161
- INVESCO LTD. added 356,161 shares (+33.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $59,361,353
- PICTET ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDING SA added 301,497 shares (+4336.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $36,583,645
- WESTFIELD CAPITAL MANAGEMENT CO LP added 280,183 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $46,698,100
