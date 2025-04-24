New Analyst Forecast: $ON Given 'Neutral' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $ON. B. Riley gave a rating of 'Neutral' for $ON.

$ON Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ON in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Loop Capital Markets issued a "Buy" rating on 11/11/2024

Morgan Stanley issued a "Underperform" rating on 10/29/2024

Needham issued a "Buy" rating on 10/29/2024

Benchmark issued a "Buy" rating on 10/29/2024

Goldman Sachs issued a "Buy" rating on 10/28/2024

$ON Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ON recently. We have seen 8 analysts offer price targets for $ON in the last 6 months, with a median target of $82.0.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from Roth Capital set a target price of $60.0 on 03/07/2025

on 03/07/2025 Tore Svanberg from Stifel Nicolaus set a target price of $60.0 on 01/11/2025

on 01/11/2025 Gary Mobley from Loop Capital Markets set a target price of $95.0 on 11/11/2024

on 11/11/2024 Tristan Gerra from Robert W. Baird set a target price of $75.0 on 10/29/2024

on 10/29/2024 Craig Ellis from B.Riley Financial set a target price of $100.0 on 10/29/2024

on 10/29/2024 Joseph Moore from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $64.0 on 10/29/2024

on 10/29/2024 Toshiya Hari from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $92.0 on 10/28/2024

$ON Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $ON stock 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ON stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN has traded it 2 times. They made 0 purchases and 2 sales worth up to $30,000 on 02/25, 02/11.

on 02/25, 02/11. REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON purchased up to $15,000 on 02/12.

$ON Insider Trading Activity

$ON insiders have traded $ON stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ON stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

SIMON KEETON (Group President, PSG) sold 28,000 shares for an estimated $1,919,789

SUDHIR GOPALSWAMY (Group President, AMG & ISG) sold 21,082 shares for an estimated $1,426,041

ALAN CAMPBELL sold 10,000 shares for an estimated $432,257

HASSANE EL-KHOURY (CEO & President) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,000 shares for an estimated $211,500.

$ON Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 354 institutional investors add shares of $ON stock to their portfolio, and 459 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

