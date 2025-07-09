New Analyst Forecast: $AN Given 'Equal-Weight' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $AN. Wells Fargo gave a rating of 'Equal-Weight' for $AN.
$AN Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $AN in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- B of A Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 06/16/2025
- Guggenheim issued a "Buy" rating on 04/22/2025
- Evercore ISI Group issued a "Outperform" rating on 02/18/2025
$AN Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $AN recently. We have seen 6 analysts offer price targets for $AN in the last 6 months, with a median target of $204.5.
Here are some recent targets:
- Colin Langan from Wells Fargo set a target price of $209.0 on 07/09/2025
- John Murphy from B of A Securities set a target price of $255.0 on 06/16/2025
- Ronald Jewsikow from Guggenheim set a target price of $183.0 on 04/22/2025
- Rajat Gupta from JP Morgan set a target price of $175.0 on 03/27/2025
- Douglas Dutton from Evercore ISI Group set a target price of $240.0 on 02/18/2025
- Jeff Lick from Stephens & Co. set a target price of $200.0 on 02/12/2025
$AN Insider Trading Activity
$AN insiders have traded $AN stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- C COLEMAN EDMUNDS (EVP, Gen Counsel & Corp Sec) sold 12,324 shares for an estimated $2,347,172
$AN Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 228 institutional investors add shares of $AN stock to their portfolio, and 192 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- CARTENNA CAPITAL, LP removed 334,616 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $54,181,022
- BRAVE WARRIOR ADVISORS, LLC removed 331,158 shares (-22.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $53,621,103
- ADAGE CAPITAL PARTNERS GP, L.L.C. removed 325,000 shares (-56.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $52,623,999
- POINT72 ASSET MANAGEMENT, L.P. removed 292,340 shares (-55.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $47,335,692
- AQR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 245,994 shares (+144.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $39,831,348
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 219,474 shares (+7.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $35,537,230
- FERGUSON WELLMAN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, INC removed 203,917 shares (-81.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $33,018,240
