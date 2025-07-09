New Analyst Forecast: $AN Given 'Equal-Weight' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $AN. Wells Fargo gave a rating of 'Equal-Weight' for $AN.

$AN Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $AN in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

B of A Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 06/16/2025

Guggenheim issued a "Buy" rating on 04/22/2025

Evercore ISI Group issued a "Outperform" rating on 02/18/2025

$AN Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $AN recently. We have seen 6 analysts offer price targets for $AN in the last 6 months, with a median target of $204.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Colin Langan from Wells Fargo set a target price of $209.0 on 07/09/2025

on 07/09/2025 John Murphy from B of A Securities set a target price of $255.0 on 06/16/2025

on 06/16/2025 Ronald Jewsikow from Guggenheim set a target price of $183.0 on 04/22/2025

on 04/22/2025 Rajat Gupta from JP Morgan set a target price of $175.0 on 03/27/2025

on 03/27/2025 Douglas Dutton from Evercore ISI Group set a target price of $240.0 on 02/18/2025

on 02/18/2025 Jeff Lick from Stephens & Co. set a target price of $200.0 on 02/12/2025

$AN Insider Trading Activity

$AN insiders have traded $AN stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

C COLEMAN EDMUNDS (EVP, Gen Counsel & Corp Sec) sold 12,324 shares for an estimated $2,347,172

$AN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 228 institutional investors add shares of $AN stock to their portfolio, and 192 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

