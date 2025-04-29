New Analyst Forecast: $AN Given 'Buy' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $AN. Citigroup gave a rating of 'Buy' for $AN.

$AN Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $AN in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 04/23/2025

$AN Insider Trading Activity

$AN insiders have traded $AN stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ROBERT R GRUSKY sold 1,000 shares for an estimated $179,788

KIMBERLY DEES (SVP & CAO) sold 453 shares for an estimated $76,974

$AN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 179 institutional investors add shares of $AN stock to their portfolio, and 221 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

