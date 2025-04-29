New Analyst Forecast: $AN Given 'Buy' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $AN. Citigroup gave a rating of 'Buy' for $AN.
$AN Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $AN in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 04/23/2025
$AN Insider Trading Activity
$AN insiders have traded $AN stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- ROBERT R GRUSKY sold 1,000 shares for an estimated $179,788
- KIMBERLY DEES (SVP & CAO) sold 453 shares for an estimated $76,974
$AN Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 179 institutional investors add shares of $AN stock to their portfolio, and 221 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BRAVE WARRIOR ADVISORS, LLC added 488,904 shares (+50.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $83,035,455
- ADAGE CAPITAL PARTNERS GP, L.L.C. added 465,000 shares (+422.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $78,975,600
- ALYESKA INVESTMENT GROUP, L.P. added 426,882 shares (+63.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $72,501,638
- CARTENNA CAPITAL, LP added 334,616 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $56,831,181
- ARTISAN PARTNERS LIMITED PARTNERSHIP removed 278,927 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $47,372,961
- SIMCOE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 236,165 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $40,110,263
- FULLER & THALER ASSET MANAGEMENT, INC. removed 209,803 shares (-57.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $35,632,941
